Drone Footage Reveals A Closer Look At Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus Prototype

Thanks to some drone footage, we now have a closer look at Apple’s full-scale prototype ‘wedge’ of its upcoming Spaceship Campus.

When complete, Apple’s Spaceship — designed by Norman Foster’s firm, Foster + Partners — will feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.

But while construction is currently underway, Apple has built a wedge of the building ahead of time, building up the full-scale prototype in a lot nearby.

The prototype building is mostly hidden from sight on the ground, but Apple Insider recently published a short video and some pictures captured by a DJI Phantom 2 Vision+ drone.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The footage reveals how the outward-facing opening of the Spaceship campus will appear, showing off the sharp-edged eaves.

The late Steve Jobs was heavily involved in the overall design of the upcoming Apple Campus 2, and an early photo over at Apple Insider shows him inspecting a model of the prototype wedge shown above.

Apple Insider Steve Jobs inspecting an early scale model of the ‘Spaceship’ campus.

Construction on Apple’s Spaceship is slated to conclude in 2016, and work is currently underway, with aerial images showing the beginnings of some walls beginning to take shape.

To get a better sense of how the complete campus will look, take a look at the design rendering below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.