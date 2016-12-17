Watch 6 months of construction on Apple's new 'spaceship' campus in under 4 minutes

Apple’s new campus has come a long way since July.

New drone footage shot by Matthew Roberts, who’s been following the progress of Apple’s $5 billion Cupertino “spaceship” campus since earlier this year, shows the progress that’s been made over the last six months.

While Roberts labels it as a time-lapse video, it’s not quite a time-lapse in the strictest sense of the word. After all, it would be tricky to set up a fixed camera at the site for months at a time. However, the four-minute video shows a detailed aerial view of Apple’s progress in recent months.

Here’s how it looked in July:

Here’s how it looks in December:

By the looks of it, solar panels have been installed on the roof, trees have been planted, and progress has been made on the fountain in the center of the ring.

The campus was originally supposed to be completed by the end of 2016, but the end date has been pushed to the first quarter of 2017. Landscaping for the campus will likely be completed in the second quarter of next year.

Watch the full video below.

