Drone footage shows historic Kentucky courthouse torn apart after tornado ripped through a county overnight

An August 2019 capture shows the Graves County Courthouse prior to its partial collapse late Friday. Google Maps

Drone footage posted to social media showed extensive damage to a historic Kentucky courthouse.

The video showed the clock tower had been torn off the top of the Graves County Courthouse.

Anywhere from 50 to 100 people in Kentucky are feared dead following late night extreme weather, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

A historic courthouse in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, sustained significant damage overnight after a tornado ripped through the town late Friday, video posted to social media shows.

Drone footage taken Saturday morning and shared to social media by Kentucky State Sen. Whitney Westerfield showed extensive damage to the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.

The clock tower that once stood atop the building was entirely torn off the building, leaving nothing but a gaping hole in its place and scatted debris across the building and its lawn.

A large portion of the building behind the front of the structure also appeared to have collapsed, the video shows, a sign of extensive damage to the structure that was built in the late 19th century.

According to the Courier-Journal, the courthouse and other nearby buildings sustained significant damage during the Friday night tornado, including the nearby First United Methodist Church, which had its roof torn off by the tornado and had partially collapsed, according to the report.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday said that deaths amid extreme weather in the state are “likely” to exceed 50 and the toll could rise to as high as 100. Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in the state, said Saturday “this is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we’ve seen in a long time.”

“This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history,” he added.