Stunning drone video captures the beauty of Canada's oil province

Filmmaker Christiaan Welzel and his wife Kseniya soared over the majestic landscape of Alberta, Canada’s oil-producing province, to create the latest featurette in their ongoing web series called “Earth Porn”. In Volume 2 they focus on the rivers, lakes and waterfalls of this wild and diverse terrain. As much of the territory is difficult to access on foot, Christiaan and Kseniya made use of a remote drone equipped with a camera and travelled to some backcountry locations on horseback.

This featurette acts as a sequel to “Earth Porn Volume One” which focused on British Columbia. The Earth Porn series is a stark contrast to their earlier work where they filmed the urban decay and aftermath within Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone.

Video courtesy of Christiaan Welzel

