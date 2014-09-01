A Drone Flew Above Apple's New Spaceship Headquarters To Capture Some Amazing Views

Jay Yarow
Apple's new headquartersYouTubeA view of the new Apple campus

While Apple most works in secrecy, there’s one major product that’s quite public — its new headquarters. 

Someone flew a drone above the campus, which is still in construction, and captured the following footage. 

Apple’s new headquarters was the last thing Steve Jobs presented publicly before dying. He described the big, circular building as looking a bit like a spaceship. 

As you can see it really does look like it’s going to be a spectacular, and unique structure:

Apple drone flight twoYouTube

 Here’s the full video, via 9to5Mac:

