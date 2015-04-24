DRONE DEAL OF THE DAY: Save $110 on the 'Code Black' HD-camera drone with this exclusive coupon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s an amazing deal on the “Code Black” HD-camera drone right now.

The drone is already discounted by $US100, but if you use the exclusive coupon code CBDDRONE10, you can save an additional $US10.

That means you’ll save a grand total of $US110 if you grab this drone today.

As for the “Code Black” itself, it’s pretty much a drone-meets-GoPro.

The palm-sized drone comes with a camera that captures video footage mid-flight. It has a 6-axis control system that allows the drone to flip left, right, forward and backward.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon.

