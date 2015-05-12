DRONE DEAL OF THE DAY: This 6 Axis Gyro Quadcopter with camera is 48% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The 6 Axis Gyro quadcopter comes with posture control, which guarantees the precise positioning of the aircraft.

Additionally, it has “four channel function,” which provides stable flying and easy operation.

The drone takes about 120 minutes to charge, and stays in flight for up to 9 minutes.

“It is fun to fly and is easy to learn the controls,” one reviewer wrote.

UDI RC 6 Axis Gyro RC Quadcopter with camera drone: $US99.99 $US51.99 [48% off]

