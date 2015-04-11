DRONE DEAL OF THE DAY: This gold gyro quadcopter can do 360-degree flips [55% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon This guy does 360 degree flips.

The gold gyro RC quadcopter is the drone deal of the day.

This drone can do 360-degree flips, fly up and down, turn left and right, move forward and backward, and hover.

It also has high shock resistance because it is so lightweight.

The drone comes with 4 flying modes, which makes it a great choice for beginners, experienced drone collectors, and everyone in between.

“I love the product most of all because it isn’t as difficult to learn to use, it really is well made and the design is wonderful as well as the colours,” one reviewer noted.

Mini Gyro RC Quadcopter drone (gold): $US79.99 $US35.99 [55% off]

