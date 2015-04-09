DRONE DEAL OF THE DAY: The Dromida Ominus Quadcopter is the perfect entry-level drone [up to 29% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is the perfect entry-level drone.

The Dromida Ominus UAV Quadcopter RTF drone has a sturdy frame and advanced stabilisation, which is great for beginners.

The drone is capable of flips, rolls, and twists at the touch of a button.

It flies for up to 15 minutes per go.

Comes in yellow, red, green and blue. Discounts slightly vary by colour.

Dromida Ominus UAV Quadcopter RTF (yellow): $US99.99 $US71.27 [29% off]

