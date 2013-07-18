Drone Fighter Jet Comes In 'Hard And Fast' In Fiery Crash Near US 98 In Florida

Reports are coming in that a “QF-4” drone fighter jet has crashed near U.S. 98 in Florida, via eyewitnesses on Twitter and local news station WHJG.



The drone was from Tyndall Air Force base and represents the second crash in the last 8 days.

From WHJG:

Eye witnesses say the large drone, presumed to be a QF 4 came in hard and fast, exploded and sent up a large black cloud.

Traffic is blocked on Tyndall on US 98 and is being turned around.

Though pilots can and sometimes do fly in the cockpits of these drones, the last crash was of an unmanned drone. The military told WHJG that a self-destruct explosive charge is usually attached to these drones, just in case.

No word yet on if there was a pilot in this drone.

The QF-4 is a conversion of excess Vietnam-Era F-4 Phantom by BAE systems in California. The company has performed roughly 200 drone conversions of this model since 1995.

Tyndall’s last drone crash was out over the Gulf of Mexico.

The base was also home to an F-22 Raptor crash late last year, also near U.S. (*.

