A Fancy New Hotel In The Bay Area Is Delivering Champagne To Its Guests By Drone

If you’ve ever wished you could have a bit of bubbly delivered to you by a flying robot, perhaps a stay at the just-opened Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa would be a good fit for you.

The hotel, which opened May 6 in Sausalito, Calif., announced this week that guests in its ultra-pricey Alexandrite Suite would be able to have the champagne of their choice delivered by drone. The machines were custom-built to hold two bottles of champagne each.

According to 7×7, the hotel plans to build more drones that could deliver cookies and other treats to guests.

The 5,000-square-foot Alexandrite Suite comes with panoramic bay views and the services of a private chef, personal trainers, and travel planners. It can be reserved for $US10,000 a night, though you can also book the entire 24-capacity mansion for $US25,000.

The drone delivery service may be the suite’s most outrageous perk, but the interior looks beautiful as well.

