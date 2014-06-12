Drone Captures Footage Of The Luckiest Paddle Boarder Alive

Caroline Moss
SharkKTLA Video

A baby great white was spotted earlier this week swimming in Manhattan Beach, and a professional photographer caught the the whole thing on a drone.

The shark got close to some paddle boarders but nothing happened.

The photographer, a man named Beau Bridges told KTLA when you see a shark, “the fear hits first, and then the excitement and curiousity get to you.”

SharkKTLA

You can read KTLA’s report here.

