Drone Captures Footage Of The Luckiest Paddle Boarder Alive

A baby great white was spotted earlier this week swimming in Manhattan Beach, and a professional photographer caught the the whole thing on a drone.
The shark got close to some paddle boarders but nothing happened.
The photographer, a man named Beau Bridges told KTLA when you see a shark, “the fear hits first, and then the excitement and curiousity get to you.”
You can read KTLA’s report here.
