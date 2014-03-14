Drone Captures Terrible Aftermath Of Fire In San Francisco

A massive six-alarm fire completely destroyed a building that was under construction in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The building, owned by BRE Properties, was on fire for hours before firefighters could contain it.

A photographer named Ross Barringer attached a GoPro camera to a drone and took a video of the aftermath of the fire.

This is the second time this week that a drone was used to capture amazing footage of the aftermath of a fire. A man named Brian Wilson sent his drone to take video from the air after an explosion destroyed two buildings in Harlem in New York.

Check out the aerial footage of the aftermath of the San Francisco fire here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.