This concept of a drone ambulance promises to revolutionise emergency operations

A design firm from Austin, Texas, has designed a drone ambulance that promises to speed up emergency support in rural areas and provide quick treatment for major traffic accidents.

Argodesign, a firm that normally works in partnership with software companies, has decided to expand its portfolio and has designed the drone vehicle concept almost as a provocation to the manufacturing industry.

Mark Rolston, founder and chief creative officer at the firm, told Business Insider that Argodesign “had lot of conversations with companies about drones”, but had noticed most of them were focused on creating small drones for consumer applications – companies like Amazon have explored using them for delivery, for example.

“So the design team started asking themselves what other problems could be solved with this new technology. The concept work such as the drones is our creative outlet to explore ideas our clients are not ready to ask for, to leverage innovative new technologies and imagine how they may come to shape our future,” Rolston said.

In the designers’ minds, the drone does not need a pilot on location, so it can depart immediately.

It would fly above traffic or rural territories, avoiding obstacles on the ground to arrive on location faster than a normal ambulance. The drone is also very small: it is the size of a compact car, meaning that it would be able to land on a street, while helicopters still need a lot of preparation on the ground before they can land.

