Droids stole the show at the 'Star Wars' world premiere

Forget Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, George Lucas, J.J. Abrams, and the rest — Monday’s world premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Los Angeles was all about droids.

BB-8 literally rolled down the red carpet as R2-D2 and C-3PO basked in their newfound spotlight. There were even fully costumed Stormtroopers.

The fans were eating it up.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

