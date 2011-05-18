It's Finally Official: Motorola's Next Big DROID Phone Is Coming May 26

Photo: Motorola

Motorola just officially announced the DROID X2, the sequel to its popular DROID X phone on Verizon.On the outside, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor. It’ll run Android 2.2 Froyo, but Motorola says a 2.3 Gingerbread update is coming soon.



It also supports a mirror mode on your TV from its HDMI port. (Just like the iPad 2 and iPhone 4.)

The phone will cost $199.99 with a two year contract. You can pre-order starting tomorrow (May 19) and buy it in-store starting May 26.

Full press release below:

Verizon Wireless and Motorola Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), today announced the second-generation Android™-powered DROID X2 by Motorola, designed for the consumer who does everything on their smartphone.

Fly through the Web with the DROID X2, which boasts Verizon Wireless’ first dual-core 1GHz processor for fast webpage loading and Adobe® Flash® Player, allowing customers to experience rich content online. The 4.3-inch scratch-resistant and anti-reflective qHD display delivers a sharp, clear view ideal for watching movies, typing emails and playing your favourite games. Never miss a moment using the 8-megapixel camera with continuous autofocus and stunning HD video capture. Use the new Gallery app to view, tag and post photos on sites like Flickr® and Facebook®, all from one place.

Additional features:

Powered by Android 2.2, to be updated to Android 2.3

Mirror Mode allows you to view and share your photos, videos and downloaded movies on a larger TV via HDMI output

Enterprise-ready with security and IT-grade policies, allowing you to use your DROID X2for work and play

Support for Google™ Mobile Services, including Gmail™, YouTube™, Google Talk™, Google Search™, and Google Maps™, as well as access to more than 200,000 apps available to download from Android Market™

Mobile Hotspot capability, allowing you to share your 3G connection with up to five Wi-Fi-enabled devices

Virtual QWERTY keyboard featuring SWYPE technology for quick and easy typing of messages and emails

Pricing and availability:

The DROID X2 will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com on May 19 and in Verizon Wireless Communication Stores on May 26for $199.99 with a new two-year customer agreement.

DROID X2 customers will need to subscribe to a Verizon Wireless Nationwide Talk plan and a smartphone data package. Nationwide Talk plans begin at $39.99 for monthly access and an unlimited smartphone data plan is $29.99 for monthly access.

