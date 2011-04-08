LEAKED: Motorola's Next Android Phone Revealed!

Photo: Android Central

A few photos of Motorola’s Droid X2 leaked to Android Central, but at first glance it doesn’t seem that impressive.The model shown in these photos is running Android 2.2 Froyo, an outdated version of the operating system, and looks almost exactly like the original Droid X.



Other details on the phone are sketchy, but it’s likely to run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network, just like the HTC Thunderbolt.

Motorola hasn’t announced an official release date, but we suspect it will be around the one-year anniversary of the original Droid X in July.

Click the link below to see the leaked photos of the Droid X2.

