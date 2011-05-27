Looking For A Monster Android Phone? Here's The DROID X2

Steve Kovach
droid x2

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Today is a big day for Verizon with the launch of three major phones: Sony’s Xperia Play, LG’s Revolution, and Motorola’s DROID X2.I took a look at the DROID X2 today. On the outside, there doesn’t seem to be much different than the DROID X. The body is almost exactly the same.

But on the inside, there’s one of Motorola’s zippy dual-core 1 GHz processors, just like the Motorola Atrix.

It’s available now for $199.99 with a two-year contract.

I’ll have my full review up next week. In the meantime, check out my photos and initial thoughts below.

Here's the box. It wouldn't be a DROID without that eye

Out of the box. It looks a lot like the first DROID X

The four home keys are physical buttons. (Unlike most Android phones nowadays)

It still runs Android 2.2, but a Gingerbread update is right around the corner

The back has a rubbery feel to it. This thing is thick and heavy too

The 8 MP camera shoots HD video, but it's not much of an improvement over the first DROID X

Hardly a slim profile

The bulge at the top makes the phone slant when on a table

The power button and headphone jack are on the top

The large, 4.3-inch screen is nice and bright. Touch responsiveness is top-notch too

The DROID X2 has a mini HDMI port for playing videos on your HD TV

It's WAY thicker than the iPhone 4

Not as sleek as the iPhone 4, but it has a powerful dual-core processor

The DROID X2 dwarfs the iPhone. All that screen real estate is great for watching movies

Interested in a new Android Tablet?

Check out photos of the new HTC Flyer Tab >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.