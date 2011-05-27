Looking For A Monster Android Phone? Here's The DROID X2

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Today is a big day for Verizon with the launch of three major phones: Sony’s Xperia Play, LG’s Revolution, and Motorola’s DROID X2.I took a look at the DROID X2 today. On the outside, there doesn’t seem to be much different than the DROID X. The body is almost exactly the same.



But on the inside, there’s one of Motorola’s zippy dual-core 1 GHz processors, just like the Motorola Atrix.

It’s available now for $199.99 with a two-year contract.

I’ll have my full review up next week. In the meantime, check out my photos and initial thoughts below.

