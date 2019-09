Motorola and Verizon teamed up to attack Apple’s antenna issue in a full page ad in the NYT today.



Beneath a photo of the phone, the ad copy says, “And most importantly, it comes with a double antenna design. The kind that allows you to hold the phone any way you like and use it just about anywhere to make crystal clear calls.”

droidxad



