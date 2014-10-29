This Is Motorola's Newest Android Phone -- And It Comes With A Monstrous Battery

Motorola and Verizon just took the wraps off its latest addition to the Droid lineup — the Droid Turbo.

It will be available exclusively through Verizon on Oct. 30, and Verizon says it will cost $US24.99 per month for 24 months through its Verizon Edge plan, or $US599.99 at its full retail price.

The standout feature appears to be the Droid Turbo’s massive 3,900 mAh battery. Motorola is claiming the battery will last for two full days.

To put that battery capacity in perspective, the new Moto X comes with a 2,200 mAh battery, while the Nexus 6 comes with a 3,220 mAh battery, and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 2,915 mAh battery.

The iPhone 6 Plus is larger than the Droid Turbo and has a small battery, but offers amazing battery life. If that’s the case, we can expect the Droid Turbo to get a lot of juice out of its 3,900 mAh battery.

Plus, Motorola claims its special charger can boost the phone up to eight hours of battery life in just 15 minutes.

It also sounds like the camera might be fairly impressive. The Droid Turbo’s main camera comes with a 21-megapixel sensor, while competitors like the iPhone 6 come with an 8-megapixel camera and the Galaxy S5 features a 13-megapixel camera.

The new Droid doesn’t look too different from its predecessors, but comes with a ballistic nylon back shell instead of Kevlar, which the company has used in the past. As previous rumours had indicated, the Turbo comes with a 4.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It runs on a Snapdragon 805 processor, which is commonly found in new Android flagships.

The Droid Turbo is the third smartphone Motorola has released in the past few months, following the second-generation Moto X and Nexus 6.

