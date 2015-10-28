Motorola takes shot at the iPhone's greatest weakness with new TV ad

There’s no denying that the iPhone is one of, if not the best smartphones you can buy right now.

But, like many of its competitors, Apple’s handset has a tragic flaw: it’s easy to break.

Anyone who’s dropped their precious phone and watched it slowly descend towards the concrete knows the feeling.

The screen cracks, and you’re left with either paying for a screen replacement or sticking it out until your next upgrade is available.

Motorola knows this, so the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker made a TV ad for its new Droid Turbo 2 phone that showcases its shatterproof display against the iPhone.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Well played, Motorola.

