The Kevlar-Infused Droid RAZR Is Now Up For Pre-Order

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Verizon and Motorola just opened pre-orders for the $299.99 Droid RAZR, the new flagship phone it announced last week.It’s like the Droid Bionic, but thinner and better in almost every way.



The Droid RAZR is the slimmest smartphone ever at 7.1mm, and has enough horsepower to do anything you can throw at it.

The RAZR is $299.99 on a new two-year contract with Verizon, and should ship by November 10th.

Don’t Miss: Huge Pictures Of Motorola’s Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.