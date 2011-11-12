Hands On With The Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone In The World

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Motorola today launched the Droid RAZR, the thinnest smartphone ever made.It packs in some great industry-leading specs as well, but the real draw here is the 7.1mm form factor, a first in modern smartphones.
Check out our hands on pictures with the Droid RAZR, on sale today for $299.99 on a new contract with Verizon.
We’ll have a full review in a few days. For now, check out some juicy photos.
The back of the device is outfitted in Kevlar, in case you need to block a bullet. There's also a fancy water repellent coating applied to the insides of the RAZR.
The qHD Super AMOLED screen is decent, but not great. Its pixel density and sharpness get blown out of the water by the iPhone.
