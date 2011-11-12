Hands On With The Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone In The World

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Motorola today launched the Droid RAZR, the thinnest smartphone ever made.It packs in some great industry-leading specs as well, but the real draw here is the 7.1mm form factor, a first in modern smartphones.



Check out our hands on pictures with the Droid RAZR, on sale today for $299.99 on a new contract with Verizon.

We’ll have a full review in a few days. For now, check out some juicy photos.

