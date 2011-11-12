Hands On With The Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone In The World

Ellis Hamburger
droid razr main image

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Motorola today launched the Droid RAZR, the thinnest smartphone ever made.It packs in some great industry-leading specs as well, but the real draw here is the 7.1mm form factor, a first in modern smartphones.

Check out our hands on pictures with the Droid RAZR, on sale today for $299.99 on a new contract with Verizon.

We’ll have a full review in a few days. For now, check out some juicy photos.

The Droid RAZR launches today, and it's a pretty nice looking device.

The RAZR has quasi-rounded edges, which makes it look a bit wide and odd.

But it's super thin, just over 7mm. There is a bulge at the top though.

Laid flat, the RAZR tilts towards you.

The back of the device is outfitted in Kevlar, in case you need to block a bullet. There's also a fancy water repellent coating applied to the insides of the RAZR.

The qHD Super AMOLED screen is decent, but not great. Its pixel density and sharpness get blown out of the water by the iPhone.

Here's a Droid RAZR and iPhone. The RAZR dwarfs the iPhone in comparison.

Like the iPhone, the RAZR has no removable battery pack.

At it's thinnest, the RAZR is a bit thinner than the iPhone.

At it's thickest, it's a bit thicker than the iPhone.

Like the Motorola Atrix, the RAZR can also pair up with a webtop, which costs an extra $500

The webtop experience is not a good one. It's sluggish, antiquated, and overpriced.

Now check out...

Nokia's Lumia Windows Phone Is A Masterpiece, But Still One Step Behind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.