Motorola's Droid RAZR MAXX Is A Winner Because Its Battery Lasts Forever [REVIEW]

We reviewed the Droid RAZR in November, and just a couple months later, Motorola has already launched an upgrade.Enter the Droid RAZR MAXX, the same phone, but with a battery that’s double the size of its little brother.



Since the Droid RAZR MAXX is largely the same phone as the Droid RAZR, this review is going to focus on this device’s incredible longevity and what it means for you.

If you need hours and hours of livelihood out of your phone, there’s no better option on the market right now than the RAZR MAXX.

The RAZR MAXX Looks A Little Different

The Droid RAZR MAXX isn’t as slim or curvy as its little brother the Droid RAZR, but this is actually a very good thing.

I found the original Droid RAZR to be oddly shaped. It’s too wide considering how thin it is, and I’m not a fan of the “bulge” at the top used to make room for the camera.

The RAZR MAXX has a flat back and a flat front, and feels a lot better in your hands than the RAZR. But really, the RAZR MAXX doesn’t feel thicker—it just feels filled out, as if the RAZR’s camera bulge just extended all the way down the back of the phone.

The RAZR MAXX Has Unbelievable Battery Life

First and foremost, check out this mind-blowing chart of smartphone longevity while continuously surfing the net over 4G, via TechnoBuffalo:

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

I left the RAZR MAXX on my desk for an entire day at work playing a movie on repeat, and the phone just wouldn’t die. Motorola claims you can watch eight full-length movies in a row on this thing. I don’t doubt it.

Even on standby when the phone is receiving emails, notifications, and messages, the RAZR MAXX lasts forever.

I’ll bet that with normal use, you could get at least a day and a half of out of the RAZR MAXX’s battery. It’s truly impressive, given how thin the phone still is (it’s still thinner than an iPhone).

Most 4G LTE phones suffer from horrible battery life. Those fast data speeds come at a price. Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus, for example, can barely make it through a day of normal use. The RAZR MAXX is the first phone to prove a smartphone can be thin, light, and still last a full day on a 4G LTE connection.

If you’re a road warrior, there’s no better 4G device to tether your laptop to so you can surf the web. And of course, if you’re on the phone all day, the MAXX lasts in excess of eight hours (we dare you to try this).

The RAZR MAXX’s Screen Is Not Great

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The RAZR MAXX has the same screen as RAZR, which means it has the same “PenTile” HD display that makes everything look really grainy.Videos actually look OK on the RAZR, but on the whole, its screen is merely decent.

Read our full review of the RAZR to find out more about its screen.

But that doesn’t really matter because the reason you’re buying this phone is because of its battery life.

Should You Buy It?

If you are considering a Droid RAZR, skip it and go for the RAZR MAXX. That extra $50 will buy you a whole lot of satisfaction.

Its battery is jaw-droppingly good. You can watch movies on it for a whole day, and you can even squeeze more than half a dozen hours straight of internet browsing on it. This also means the phone is perfect for tethering to your computer if you’re a business traveller who needs internet access.

If you need a 4G LTE phone that can last you all day and night, the RAZR MAXX is going to make you a very happy camper.

It will cost you $299.99 on a new two-year contract with Verizon.

