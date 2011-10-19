Starting Tonight, The Droid Razr Will Already Be Out Of Date

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Today we got a look at Motorola’s Droid Razr, its newest smartphone for Verizon.The phone has maxed out hardware specs and runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Google’s most recent mobile OS.



But that’s the problem. Starting with Google’s Ice Cream Sandwich announcement tonight, Gingerbread will be out of date. By the time the Razr launches next month, Ice Cream Sandwich will already be a few weeks old.

So will Razr users get a chance to try Ice Cream Sandwich like those who buy a Galaxy Nexus?

We asked a Motorola rep during today’s Razr demo. We got a very non-answer answer. He said Motorola will support upgrades for devices for 18 months, but did not say when the Razr would be able to get Ice Cream Sandwich.

That’s part of the problem with Android. Manufacturers like Motorola may agree to support devices for 18 months, but because each one has so many devices, not all of them will get the latest updates.

If Motorola follows the same pattern it did with Gingerbread, it could be a while before Razr owners get the Ice Cream Sandwich update. We hope that’s not the case.

