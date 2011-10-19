Motorola Reveals The World's Thinnest Smartphone: The $300 DROID Razr

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Motorola has just re-introduced the Razr brand with its newest phone, the Droid Razr.Motorola says it’s world’s thinnest smartphone, measuring only 7.1 mm thick.



It features a huge 4.3 inch display and a 1080p video camera. It will also be the first device that can do HD movies from Netflix.

It’s made out of stainless steel, Kevlar, and Gorilla Glass. It sounds tough as hell. (But it’s ugly as hell.)

The Droid Razr comes with an optional laptop dock, just like the Motorola Atrix.

Motorola is also introducing MotoCast, it’s cloud storage solution. It functions just like Apple’s iCloud, allowing you to store your photos, movies, and other data.

How much will this bad boy cost you? $300! That’s bold. Is this thing worth it? Better than an iPhone, or any of the other Android phones out there? What do you think?

