Verizon Ditched Samsung's Galaxy S II In favour Of The "Droid Prime"

Verizon has decided not to carry the Samsung Galaxy S II in favour of the “Droid Prime,” the first phone to run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, BGR reports.The phone should be available in October.



BGR’s source says Verizon thinks the Droid Prime will hold up better against the iPhone 5. Before, reports said the phone would be called the “Nexus Prime.”

In fact, Samsung confirmed the “Nexus Prime” name in this letter from its legal team that leaked last week.

Some questions we still have about this report:

Since Verizon already sells the iPhone, why is it being so picky about finding a competitor?

Does the “Droid Prime” moniker mean it won’t be a Google Nexus-branded device?

If so, will there still be a Nexus phone this year? And who will make it?

