The Droid Phone That Exploded And Blew Up A Guy's Ear? It Was Just Dropped, Says Motorola Source

Last week we wrote about a Motorola Droid phone that blew up in a man’s ear leaving it a bloody mess.



Well, now there’s word that (surprise!) the phone may not have blown up at all.

A “source” at Motorola tells Gearlog that the phone was simply dropped. Once the phone was dropped, the screen cracked. Aron Embry (the man in question) put the phone to his ear to talk without realising the glass was sticking out and cut his ear.

In Embry’s telling, he says he heard a pop and then the phone exploded.

If the phone had exploded, says the Motorola source, it would not have worked anymore.

Since Motorola isn’t on the record about the matter, it’s unclear what really happened, but now there’s more doubt about the Embry’s story.

