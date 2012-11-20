VIDEO REVIEW: HTC's Droid DNA

The Droid DNA by HTC is hands down the best Android phone on the market.



Watch below and find out for yourself why we think the Droid DNA is the best Android phone on the market and if it’s better than the iPhone 5:

Produced by William Wei

