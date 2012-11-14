HTC Announces The Droid DNA, A 5-Inch Phone With The Sharpest Display On Any Mobile Device

HTC and Verizon announced the Droid DNA, a new smartphone with the sharpest display on a mobile device.



The Droid DNA is the first smartphone capable of playing full 1080p HD video. It has a 5-inch screen, which is bigger than most smartphones. But HTC says it isn’t calling the DNA a tablet/smartphone combo like Samsung’s Galaxy Note II. This is a smartphone.

The Droid DNA will cost $199 with a two-year contract from Verizon. It goes on sale November 21 and you can pre-order it right now.

Check out our live updates from HTC’s big announcement below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.