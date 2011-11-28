Motorola's Droid 4 Is Coming In Just A Few Weeks

Photo: Droid Life

Just a few short months after the Droid 3 launched, Motorola is ready to surprise us with the Droid 4.Droid Life was able to snag all the details on the new phone, including a potential launch date of December 8 on Verizon.



Here’s what we know:

It’ll look a lot like the Droid Razr, except with a smaller screen and slide-out keyboard.

It runs on Verizon’s LTE network.

There’s a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor and 1 GB of RAM.

It may launch December 8, which is also the expected due date for the Galaxy Nexus. (Keep in mind that date could change for both devices.)

We’re expecting an official announcement from Motorola and Verizon any day now, so stay tuned.

