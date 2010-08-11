Droid 2 Will Run Flash, Hits Verizon Stores This Thursday For $200

Motorola’s new Droid 2 will go on sale at Verizon Wireless stores this Thursday, August 12, the companies announced today.



The phone — which costs $200 after an annoying $100 mail-in rebate — is similar to the original Droid, but is faster and has a new keyboard.

The new Droid will run Google’s latest version of Android, “Froyo,” or version 2.2. This means it will support Adobe‘s Flash video plugin, though individual sites like Hulu may still block it.

You may be thinking, Wait, didn’t Verizon and Motorola just start selling a new Droid? They did; that’s the massive “Droid X,” the Escalade of smartphones. The Droid 2 is not as giant.

