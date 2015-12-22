An ad agency was behind the prank that saw grumpy Londoners trying to ignore mistletoe on the tube

MistleTube Some Londoners were not amused by #MistleTube.

Several UK media outlets reported on Monday that “someone” had hung up mistletoe on London’s tube network, attempting to spread some festive cheer.

The results, however, were rather more awkward and atypical of a London rush hour journey, where commuters try their utmost to avoid eye contact with their fellow passengers.

A dedicated website and #MistleTube hashtag were set up to document the reactions.

The culprits of this Christmas prank? Advertising agency Droga5.

Rather than send a typical holiday card, the agency decided to show off its creative talents with a stunt instead.

The Mistletoe on the Tube website reads: “We wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to one of the most miserable places in the capital. So we put love on the line and created the #Mistletube. Merry Christmas, London!”

Some commuters did see the funny/sweet side, however:

Someone hung mistletoe from the roof of the peak hour tube ???? I love London ????

— Emily (@ejcannings) December 14, 2015

Never seen anyone look so uncomfortable as the two men who just got caught under a piece of hanging mistletoe on the tube together. ????

— Sophie Deering (@SophieDeering) December 14, 2015

Meanwhile, Droga5’s New York office has set up a “Holiday Answering Service.”

Anyone calling the office number (917-237-4295) over the holiday period will be treated to one of 45 pre-recorded messages, which include: a holiday greeting from the agency’s founder David Droga; chief creative officer Ted Royer impersonating Droga’s message; and five holiday songs performed on the didgeridoo.

NOW WATCH: Chilling predictions for what the world will look like in a decade



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.