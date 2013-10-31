Don't Be Surprised If You Get Pulled Over While Driving With Google Glass

Using Google Glass while driving is probably not a good idea.

For one, it’s basically useless in sunlight. But more importantly, you may be at risk of receiving a traffic ticket.

Just last night, Cecilia Abadie got stopped and received a ticket for wearing Google Glass while driving in California, she posted on Google+ earlier today.

Abadie was initially stopped for speeding. But she received another violation once the officer realised that she was wearing Google Glass, she wrote.

The official violation is “Driving with Monitor visible to Driver (Google Glass).” [See image below]

Although California law does not specifically mention Google Glass, it does state that “a person shall not drive a motor vehicle if a television receiver, a video monitor, or a television or video screen, or any other similar means of visually displaying a television broadcast or video signal that produces entertainment or business applications, is operating and is located in the motor vehicle at a point forward of the back of the driver’s seat, or is operating and the monitor, screen, or display is visible to the driver while driving the motor vehicle.”

