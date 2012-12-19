We Test-Drive Jaguar's New All-Wheel Drive Car In Snowy Canada [PHOTOS]

Photo: Jaguar

Last week, we took a trip to Canada to try out the 2013 XJ, only the second car Jaguar has equipped with all-wheel drive.With the increased capability, Jaguar hopes it can compete for drivers who live in regions where snow and ice make winter driving hazardous.



Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Cadillac, Lexus, Porsche, and BMW all offer cars with all-wheel drive. So Jaguar is playing catch-up.

To prove that its new ride is up to par, Jaguar brought us to snowy Canada for a day of driving at Mecaglisse, a motorsports complex north of Montreal.

With a variety of tracks to try and a team of professional drivers to guide us, we got to see just what the new XJ can do.

Read our full review of the AWD XJ, or see below for photos of our snowy drive.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Land Rover 2 and Jaguar XJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.