This Chilean Driving Student Had A Worse Day Than You Did

Learning to drive can be scary.But a lot of the time it is truly terrifying for the instructor.



One Chilean learned that firsthand when his student drove straight into the ocean, according to El Mundo (via Jalopnik).

This seems to be a case of user-caused, unintended acceleration, as the woman learning to drive mixed up her pedals and hit the gas instead of the brake. Once the car was in the ocean, the instructor, who may have been a little fed up, got out, swam to shore, and left without even helping his student.

The student driver was rescued by a bystander.

There is currently no word on when the driving school will reopen.

