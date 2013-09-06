NYPD Arrests Man Who Allegedly Posted This Unreal Video Of Him Driving Around Manhattan In Just 24 Minutes

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Manhattan man for

allegedly speeding around the city in his 2006 BMW Z4 in 24 minutes and 7 seconds, NBC New York reports.

Christopher Adam Tang — reportedly known online as Afroduck —

posted the video on YouTube courtesy of his car’s dashboard camera.

Posted on August 28th, the video’s description claims the drive set the record for fastest loop around Manhattan.

It garnered hundreds of thousands of views and also piqued the interest of police.

Now Tang is facing charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Police also impounded his BMW.

Jalopnik reached out to the anonymous speed demon before the arrest. “You frankly can’t identify who I am by just looking at the video and records were meant to be broken. I’ll release my name a year from now,” “Afroduck” told the site.

Watch the video:

