Here's What It's Really Like To Ride In A Self-Driving Car

An automotive company called Valeo invited my colleague Jay Yarow and I to ride along in a car equipped with its “Cruise4U” self-driving technology. We drove through the busy streets of Las Vegas with Valeo’s automated driving prototype, which uses a multitude of sensors and laser scanning technology that enables a car to do things like stay in a lane and accelerate/decelerate with the traffic flow. But it turns out that with so many variables on the road, driving a self-driving car can be just as stressful as driving a regular car.

