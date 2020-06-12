20 drives in the US with stunning mountain views

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images The Valley of Fire in Nevada.

Though the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel, some restrictions are beginning to lift.

Driving has been deemed one of the safest modes of travel during the pandemic, making a road trip a potential option for those looking to get out of town.

These roads across the United States all have stunning mountains views that you won’t want to miss.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises against non-essential travel, but as restrictions begin to lift across the US, many will be looking for affordable travel options.

Though international vacations might be off the table this summer, road trips across the United States could offer a welcome respite from months of lockdown.

Roads across the US, from Alaska to Arkansas, offer spectacular mountain and mountain range panoramas.

Take a look at all the roads with stunning mountain views.

Nevada State Route 169 goes into the Valley of Fire in Nevada, which is full of bright red peaks.

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images Valley of Fire, Nevada.

The Valley of Fire State Park is 40,000 acres of land full of red sandstone mountains.

Stunning mountain views in Olympic National Park can be reached by US highway 101.

aaaaimages/Getty Images Olympic National Park, Washington.

Olympic National Park encompasses nearly a million acres, and it has many glacier-capped mountains.

The Blue Ridge Parkway runs through the Blue Ridge Mountains along the eastern United States.

Pierre Leclerc Photography/Getty Images The Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina.

The Blue Ridge Parkway runs for 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina.

North Cascades Highway in Washington runs along the Cascade Mountain Range.

Edmund Lowe Photography/Getty Images North Cascades Highway, Washington.

The Cascade Mountain Range extends for more than 700 miles through California, Oregon, Washington, and up to British Columbia, Canada.

The Mount Hood Highway leads to stunning views of Mount Hood in Oregon.

Richard Schafer/EyeEm/Getty Images Mount Hood in Oregon.

The Mount Hood Highway stretches for 100 miles. Mount Hood is Oregon’s highest peak at 11,245 feet.

Utah State Route 9 goes right through Zion National Park.

Ed Bannister/Getty Images Zion Canyon in Utah.

Zion National Park covers 146,597 acres and is full of red mountains and canyons.

Going-to-the-Sun Road drives through Glacier National Park in Montana.

YinYang/Getty Images Glacier National Park in Montana.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is 50 miles. The highest point on the road is on Logan Pass, at 6,646 feet. According to the National Park Service, mountain goats and bighorn sheep are often seen along Logan Pass.

Big Oak Flat Road goes through Yosemite National Park in California.

YayaErnst/Getty Images Yosemite National Park, California.

Yosemite National Park covers about 1,200 square miles and is full of mountains, valleys, meadows, and giant sequoia trees.

Highway 1 in California has stunning ocean and mountain views.

Thomas Winz/Getty Images Highway 1, California.

Highway 1 runs for more than 600 miles and has stunning views of Big Sur, a mountainous region of the California coastline.

The San Juan Skyway has views of Colorado’s mountains.

tristanbnz/Getty Images Red Mountain Pass, Colorado.

The road runs through the San Juan Mountains, a mountain range in southwestern Colorado that is a part of the Rocky Mountains.

Parks Highway in Alaska has plenty of mountain views.

Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images Parks Highway, Alaska.

Parks Highway extends 358 miles from Anchorage to Fairbanks. It also leads to Denali National Park, named for Denali, America’s tallest mountain.

Trail Ridge Road has views of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

Ronda Kimbrow Photography/Getty Images Trail Ridge Road, Colorado.

Trail Ridge Road runs for 48 miles between Estes Park and Grand Lake, and it reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet.

The Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire cuts through White Mountain National Forest.

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire.

Kancamagus Highway stretches for 34.5 miles along New Hampshire’s Route 112. It’s regarded as one of the best fall foliage viewing spots in the country.

Highway 101 runs through Oregon and has both coastal and mountain views.

Didier Marti/Getty Images Highway 101, Oregon.

Highway 101 runs along the Pacific Coast.

Interstate 15 runs through the Beaver Dam Mountains in Arizona.

Ed Freeman/Getty Images Interstate 15, Arizona.

Interstate 15 cuts through the northwest corner of Arizona for 29 miles.

Skyline Drive runs through Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.

Bill Koplitz/Getty Images Skyline Drive, Virginia.

Shenandoah National Park is over 200,000 acres of protected land full of mountains, waterfalls, and wildflower fields.

Highway 240 in South Dakota leads to Badlands National Park.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Park Loop Road, South Dakota.

Badlands National Park covers 244,000 acres and is home to bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs, and black-footed ferrets.

The Racetrack has views of the mountains of California’s Death Valley.

Jaroslav Sugarek/Getty Images The Racetrack, California.

The Racetrack is a rough road that runs over a dry lake bed in Death Valley.

Hells Canyon Scenic Byway in Oregon has beautiful mountain vistas.

Shutterstock Hells Canyon Scenic Byway.

Hells Canyon Scenic Byway runs for 213 miles and passes Oregon’s Wallowa Mountains.

Talimena Scenic Byway runs through mountains in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

zrfphoto/Getty Images Talimena Scenic Byway, Arkansas.

Talimena Scenic Byway runs for 54 miles and passes Rich Mountain and Winding Stair Mountain.

