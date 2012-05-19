DRIVERS: Stop Crashing Into This House

Photo: WFMZ.com

If a car crashes into your house once, you’ll probably consider it bad luck and bet on it never happening again.But, according to ABC News, a Pennsylvania couple has had it happen four times over the time they have lived in their house.



On Tuesday, a car hit Sonya and Wade Schenewolf’s house again. Amazingly, this is the third time it has happened in six months.

The street they live on is a 30 MPH zone, but the Schenewolfs believe the latest accident occurred at a speed in excess of 65 MPH. The issue is a new bridge that was placed directly across from their house. If you come across it quickly and fail to stop, you’ll be in the Schenewolf’s home…literally.

After the first accidents, the Schenewolf’s considered putting a large boulder or obstruction in their front yard to keep cars from ramming into the house. However, ABC News report they were told that an obstacle like that would make them liable for injuries to a crashing driver.

They are now planning to aggressively lobby the township to allow them to place the boulder in their yard.

We have a different suggestion for the Schenewolfs: Move.

Take a look at another dangerous combination >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.