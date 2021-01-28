Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers Licence' is being mashed up with songs from her pop idols — here are the best ones

Olivia Rodrigo/Lorde/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo in the ‘Drivers Licence’ video, left, and Lorde in the ‘Green Light’ video.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers Licence” is currently the biggest song in the world.

Fans have created mashups of the hit single with music from some of Rodrigo’s pop idols.

Some of our favourites include Lorde’s “Green Light” and Taylor Swift’s “Getaway Car.”

Olivia Rodrigo released her official debut single on January 8 and it’s already the biggest song in the world.

“Drivers Licence” smashed streaming records and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming just the 48th song in history to do so. In an even rarer feat, it remained on top for a second week and has continued enchanting the masses with its autobiographical lyrics, powerful vocals, and melodramatic bridge.

Rodrigo, 17, wrote the majority of the song last summer in just one hour.



“I was in my living room, and it was a really emotional, cathartic experience for me,” she told NME. “I wrote it, and I remember putting my head down on the keys and crying as it was so emotional, and it really evoked that reaction out of me.”

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star was heavily influenced by the pop stars she grew up loving.

“I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift, and I talk about her all the time as an inspiration. The way she narrates stories and is so articulate and clear, and the way that evolves as her career goes on, and she still stays true to herself is really inspiring,” Rodrigo told NME.

“I’m obsessed with Lorde, I remember hearing ‘Pure Heroine’ for the first time and that was the first record that I ever heard where I felt like there were pieces of myself and my experiences in it,” she continued. “I love Halsey, I love the honesty that Halsey portrays in her music.”

Rodrigo has also named Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, and Baby Queen as lyrical inspirations.

Indeed, “Drivers Licence” has been compared to music by Swift and Lorde in articles from Rolling Stone, Slate, and The New York Times. Fans have noted shades of Halsey’s “Drive,”Kesha’s “Praying,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Ride.”

Others have gone even further, blending the power ballad with songs by Rodrigo’s own idols, like Swift’s “Getaway Car,” Lorde’s “Green Light,” and more.

Insider rounded up eight of our favourite “Drivers Licence” mashups below.

‘Getaway Car’ by Swift

‘Wildest Dreams’ also by Swift

Lorde’s ‘Green Light’

‘Finally // Beautiful Stranger’ by Halsey

Halsey’s ‘Without Me’

Ariana Grande’s ‘In My Head’

‘Someone Like You’ by Adele

‘Everything I Wanted’ by Billie Eilish

