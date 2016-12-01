'Drivers should be very, very sceptical' -- a group of drivers is fighting claims Uber made about its London court battle

LONDON — Uber launched an FAQ web page for its drivers on Wednesday in response to the result of UK employment tribunal it’s appealing.

Uber says it launched the FAQ guide “to keep partners up to date with the progress of the case and answer questions we receive.”

The employment tribunal, which Uber said it plans to appeal, ruled that the company’s British drivers were employees, entitled to national minimum wage and holiday pay.

It’s a ruling that will have huge implications for the company’s 40,000 UK drivers, and will likely have significant knock-on effects across the broader “gig economy.”

Uber says in the FAQ that if drivers were classed as workers, they would have less freedom to decide when and where to drive and how they get paid would have to change.

The company says: “If all drivers had to be classified as workers then all drivers who use Uber would be entitled to exactly the same amount of money per hour … unless there were changes to how drivers can use the Uber app, there would be nothing to stop someone logging into several apps at the same time and being paid an hourly wage by all of them. That obviously wouldn’t work. “

The lead claimants in the case released a statement which denies many of the claims Uber made in the guide it has set up on the court battle.

The statement from the United Private Hire Drivers organisation, which includes some of Uber’s drivers, reads: “The sole purpose of this communication is to mislead drivers and sow unjustified fears … drivers should be very, very sceptical and take the information given by Uber with a huge grain of salt.”

It then gives a “quick run down of the falsehoods in Uber’s FAQ,” pointing to multiple statements the company makes which it disputes. Read the full statement here.

United Private Hire Drivers Lead claimants in Uber’s London court battle have disputed many claims the company has made.

