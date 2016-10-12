Watch a driverless car tested on the streets of the UK for the first time

Driverless cars have arrived in the UK.

This small two-seater electric car was developed by Oxford University scientists and has been tested for the first time in a public space.

The car navigated its way around a pedestrianised area of Milton Keynes. It works by using on-board cameras and a laser detection system (LiDAR).

Produced by Claudia Romeo

