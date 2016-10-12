Watch a driverless car tested on the streets of the UK for the first time

Driverless cars have arrived in the UK.
This small two-seater electric car was developed by Oxford University scientists and has been tested for the first time in a public space.
The car navigated its way around a pedestrianised area of Milton Keynes. It works by using on-board cameras and a laser detection system (LiDAR).
Produced by Claudia Romeo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.