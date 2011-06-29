Driverless Cars Will End Traffic Problems And This Report Confirms It

Photo: Sydney Morning Herald

If 5 out of every 1,000 cars were driverless, traffic problems could be gone for good according to a report by Opel.If that seems like a small number, consider this — the cars will gather data on traffic conditions as they drive and turn it over wirelessly as they pass relay points. Traffic managers can use that information to guide decisions on how to control traffic, saving fuel and stress for everyone.



These cars don’t even necessarily need to be driverless. As long as a car is wifi-enabled, it can still be controlled by good old-fashioned manpower.

The takeaway is this — it will only take a small number of wifi-enabled cars to greatly improve everyone’s driving experience.

