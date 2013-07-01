Driver Says It Was Not His Fault His Bus Got Stuck Under A Tour De France Finish Line

Getty images/Doug Pensinger

When Australian cycling team Orica-GreenEDGE’s bus got stuck under the finishing arch at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France at the weekend, it caused chaos.

The finish point had to be moved forward, and then back again. And during the confusion there were several crashes involving high-profile riders.

But the driver Garikoitz Atxa, according to Fairfax Media, has said it was not his fault.

“I was a bit late and when I arrived at the finish I followed the instructions that were given to me.”

Atxa is an experienced cyclist himself and has competed in elite races, which means he knows he rules, he explained.

“When I arrived at the finish line I saw that it was a bit low, but they said, ‘Avance, avance!’ I saw that the others had passed before me, so I did exactly the same thing; but it was bad luck that it [the finishing arch] was a little low and what happened, happened.”

Media are seen outside the Orica Greenedge team bus that collided with stage one’s finishing arch at the weekend prior to the start of stage two of the 2013 Tour de France. Photo: Getty

