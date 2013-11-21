Insane Crash Occurs After Driver Loses Control Of A Car Going 185 MPH

At a El Mirage 200 MPH Club meet on November 13, driver Brian Gillespie lost control of his car at about 185 mph.

Barry Petchesky of Deadspin notes that Gillespie was released from the hospital this week after only suffered a collapsed lung and some cuts and bruises.

David Freiburger at HotRod writes that Gillespie’s survival “is testament to the safety measures and the obvious craftsmanship in the roll structure.”

The day before Gillespie’s car reached 200.9 mph.

