Coronavirus testing sites across the US are overwhelmed. Aerial photos of long drive-thru lines in Texas, California, and Virginia show what that looks like.

Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesAn aerial view from a drone as residents wait in line for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at the Ellis Davis Field House on July 2, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the US, testing sites and laboratories are struggling to meet the demand.
- This is causing delays in testing and getting results.
- These aerial photos show what coronavirus testing lines have looked like throughout the pandemic, from spring to summer.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Andrea Rosales waited almost three hours for her son to get tested in Austin, Texas, and Galileo Gonzalez waited nine days for his results in San Antonio, the Texas Tribune reported in June.
Sergio Flores/Getty ImagesPeople sit in their cars and wait in line at a COVID19 testing centre on July 7, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
Source: Texas Tribune
Texas is one of 33 states where coronavirus cases are rising this week, per data from Johns Hopkins University.
Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesAn aerial view from a drone as residents wait in line for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at the Ellis Davis Field House on July 2, 2020, in Dallas.
Source: Johns Hopkins University
Across the country, coronavirus testing sites and labs are overwhelmed. On June 27, The American Clinical Laboratory Association warned it would soon reach testing capacity. By the week of July 10, Business Insider’s Morgan McFall-Johnsen reported that some results were taking four to six days to come back.
AP Photo/Seth WenigA line of cars waits to get into a drive-though COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, New Jersey, on March 24, 2020.
Source: Business Insider, American Clinical Laboratory Association
A coronavirus test involves swabbing a patient’s nose and throat and then testing the sample. Results take at least 24 hours to become available, per The New York Times. When labs are overwhelmed with more swabs than they can test, the results can take up to a week or longer, McFall-Johnsen reported.
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty ImagesAn aerial view as vehicles line up down the street awaiting free coronavirus testing at the Robertson County Fairgrounds on April 18, 2020, in Springfield, Tennessee.
Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, The New York Times
Testing supply shortages have also contributed to delays in Omaha, Nebraska, and Arizona, the New York Times reported on July 6. The Tribune reported that Texas was short on testing equipment in late June.
Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesCars line-up at a recently opened coronavirus testing site on April 21, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York.
Source: Texas Tribune, The New York Times
When someone tests positive a week after being swabbed, it’s possible that they have already infected others before knowing they had the virus. This makes quarantining and contact tracing less effective.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesDozens of cars line up as drivers await curbside Coronavirus testing at Hansen Dam in California.
Source: Business Insider
This photo was taken on April 18 in Springfield, Tennessee, when the Tennessean reported that test results were expected to take about 72 hours. Last week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told the publication she has seen it take up to 12 days to get results back.
Brett Carlsen/Getty ImagesAn aerial view as vehicles line up down the street awaiting free coronavirus testing at the Robertson County Fairgrounds on April 18, 2020, in Springfield, Tennessee.
Source: Tennessean, Tennessean
The photo was taken on April 30 in Woodland Hills, California, when Los Angeles tested about 10,000 people in one day, Mayor Eric Garcetti told the LA Times.
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesAerial view of over 100 vehicles lined up at the West Valley COVID-19 testing centre at Warner Centre on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Woodland Hills, California.
Source: Los Angeles Times
Last week, the LA Times reported that the county can test 26,000 people a day, but some say results take more than a week. The photo below from July 8 shows long lines of cars at Dodgers Stadium.
Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesTesting continues on July 8, 2020, at Dodgers Stadium in California.
Source: Los Angeles Times
In South Florida, some labs are seeing wait times as long as two weeks for test results, the Sun-Sentinel reported on July 10.
Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesA long line of cars waiting to enter the COVID-19 drive-through testing site wraps around the Miami Beach Convention Centre on June 25, 2020, around 11 a.m.
Source: Sun-Sentinel
This photo was taken on May 20, when the state’s testing positivity rate, or the number of people whose results said they were infected with the coronavirus, was decreasing. Now, it’s increasing.
REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueMotorists line up at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Leesburg, Virginia, on May 20, 2020.
Source: NBC12, Johns Hopkins University
In early July, NBC reported that some people in Virginia were waiting about a week to get results back.
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesHundreds of vehicles wait for hours at Loudoun County’s free coronavirus drive-thru testing at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park May 20, 2020, in Leesburg, Virginia.
Source: NBC
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.