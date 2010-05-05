Drive Through Flooded Tennessee Is A Trip Through Hell

Photo: southerntabitha on flickr

Drivers on I-40 through Nashville were stranded last Saturday by a chaotic pattern of road closings caused by flash flooding.We received an email from a 59-year-old musician, Phil LoGrande, about his hellish drive from Texas to Ohio:



I left Houston Friday morning, spent the night outside of Memphis in my quest to return to my home of Ohio. I got stuck on I-40 and spent hours and 200 miles of driving to try and get north of Nashville. I finally escaped up 48 and made my way to Bowling Green, Kentucky and picked up I65.

They’re were many people stuck there and all the hotel rooms near I-40 exit 182 were booked solid. I know now, having seen the national news that I walked right into the worst flooding there in 48 years.

There were semi trucks lining both sides of the road as far as the eye could see, these images escaped the news cameras.

A manager at Super 8 in Dickson confirmed that all 13 motels near the I-40 exit were packed with stranded travellers on Saturday night.

The details get worse in LoGrande’s second email:

I sought motels at Dickson I40 and 46— nothing… also, road closing were everywhere. One time I went down 96 east, tried to head north on 46 or 47…there was a sheriff and he told me…nope later in the day I tried to go farther on 96 east and try going throug Murfreesboro, when that did not work; I went back west on 96 only to have a man literally put up a detour sign as I was trying to drive through—the humorous part was the sign now pointed toward the sheriff described above… I tried to back up and whne I could not I just got out of my van and chucked the orange cone that he had set down in front of me as I was driving.

Now I know that many people suffered far worse than I did but that was a complete cluster$#@&— as I drove north on 48 and went toward Kentucky on 79 I drove through two sections of water that was pretty high but after hours of frustration, it was game on and I was committed to getting out of there. I had been driving for more than 24 hours and when I hit I65 North, I knew I was in…but I had a local radio station on and tried to call several times to help the people before me that had called and were gonna try route 100 as I had done 7 hours before and save them the aggravation.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the good people of Nashville— what a test for all of them.

Oh, and I tried to get a room in Clarksville— nope there either.

