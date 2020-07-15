10 drive-in events and attractions you can enjoy from your car this summer

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Drive-in movies are making a comeback this summer.

Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theatres later this summer.

The Dallas International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival are also hosting drive-in movie screenings.

Visitors can see animals at the San Antonio Zoo and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, via drive-thru tours.

Many summer concerts, festivals, and other events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some have been reimagined to allow for social distancing from the comfort of a car.

Driving is one of the safest ways to travel during the coronavirus pandemic, though the CDC still recommends staying home and avoiding non-essential trips.

From safaris to film festivals to music concerts, here are 10 attractions you can enjoy this summer without leaving your vehicle.

Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Mac Powell are touring the US from July 16 through 29 to perform live drive-in concerts.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Save the Storks Steven Curtis Chapman performing pre-coronavirus.

The parking lot concerts will take place in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi. Up to six people per car can attend.

Learn more about Drive-In Theatre Tour here.

Beginning in August, Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theatres.

David Goldman/AP A Walmart parking lot.

The retailer is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises, host of the annual Tribeca Film Festival, to host a combined 320 movie screenings from August through October in their Supercenter parking lots. Curbside pickup will also be available for concessions and other items.

Other drive-in movie theatres are popping up across the US. Find out which is the best drive-in theatre in your state.

Learn more about Walmart Drive-In here.

The San Antonio Zoo’s Drive-Thru Zoo experience guides drivers past bears, birds, leopards, lions, reptiles, and monkeys.

San Antonio Zoo/YouTube Driving through the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo offers an audio tour for visitors to play as they drive through at a “sloth-like” speed of 4 miles per hour. Initially planned for just the first weekend of May, the event sold out so quickly that the San Antonio Zoo has continued to offer it to members.

Learn more about the San Antonio Zoo’s Drive-Thru Zoo here.

Blake Shelton is headlining a concert with Encore Live on July 25 that will be shown at drive-in theatres across the US.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Blake Shelton in concert.

Shelton will be joined by Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins in concert for Encore Drive-In Nights. The performance itself won’t be live – the concert will be filmed and screened exclusively at drive-in theatres across the US.

Learn more about Encore Drive-In Nights here.

Yankee Stadium will host a summer festival in its parking lot with movie screenings, concerts, comedy shows, and and car-side concessions.

Eric Thayer/Reuters Yankee Stadium.

The festival, called Uptown Drive-In, is still in early planning stages. The dates have not yet been announced, but there’s already a waitlist.

Learn more about the Uptown Drive-In here.

The Dallas International Film Festival was cancelled in the spring, but they’re pivoting to drive-in screenings this summer.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images The Dallas International Film Festival in 2012.

The DIFF Drive-in Series, sponsored by Samsung, will show classic movies outside of Four Corners Brewery. The lineup so far includes “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Learn more about the DIFF Drive-in Series here.

In Los Angeles, Street Food Cinema is hosting drive-in screenings of classic movies with concessions provided by food trucks.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Street Food Cinema in 2019.

Street Food Cinema also rents out drive-in movie equipment for those who want to host private screenings.

Learn more about Street Food Cinema here.

The Parking Lot Social is touring the US this summer, putting on events featuring live music, “car-a-oke,” stand-up comedy, movies, and other activities.

XL Event Lab/Vimeo The Parking Lot Social.

Tour stops include cities across the Midwest and East Coast, plus a few events in Texas.

Learn more about The Parking Lot Social here.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, is offering a Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure on its 350-acre preserve.

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images Giraffes at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

The safari features 11 different “safari adventure lands” such as The Americas, Wild Plains, Didgeridoo Pass, and Baboon Village. The drive-thru tour takes about one hour and includes an audio guide.

Learn more about Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure here.

The Tribeca Film Festival is hosting drive-in screenings in New York, California, Texas, and Florida every weekend in July.

Courtesy of Tribeca Film The Tribeca Film Festival.

The Tribeca Drive-In will also host special screenings for healthcare and frontline workers.

Learn more about the Tribeca Drive-In here.

