THEN AND NOW: 16 photos that show how drive-in theatres are making a comeback

Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images, MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP via Getty Images A drive-in movie in 1948 (left) and in 2020.

Drive-in movies, once popular in the 1950s and ’60s, are making a comeback due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are operating at 50% capacity, giving out face masks, and enacting social distancing measures.

Traditional indoor theatres are still shuttered during lockdown.

There used to be thousands of drive-in movie theatres across the US. Now, according to the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association, there are only 305 still in operation. But in 2020, business is booming.

A fixture of the 1950s and ’60s, drive-in movies have made a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic. Since outdoor spaces are generally less risky, and each group can remain in their own car, drive-in movies have been allowed to open while traditional indoor theatres are still shuttered.

Many aspects of the drive-in experience have changed since they first became popular decades ago. Here’s how drive-in movies have changed over the years.

A sales manager named Richard Hollingshead opened the first drive-in movie theatre in 1933.

Debrocke/ClassicStock/Getty Images A drive-in theatre in the 1950s.

After Hollingshead’s mother complained about uncomfortable theatre seats, he came up with the idea for a cozier movie-watching experience. He opened his first drive-in theatre in 1933.

With most regular movie theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, drive-in theatres are seeing a resurgence.

Paul Hennessy/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Cars line up at the ticket booth to enter the Ocala Drive-in Theatre in 2020.

The coronavirus is primarily spread through person-to-person contact, putting large gatherings in places like traditional movie theatres on hold. But at drive-in theatres, it’s easier to practice social distancing.

In the old days, signs at drive-in theatres advertised movie showings.

Bettmann/ Getty Curtis Field on the Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream was New York’s first drive-in theatre.

The outdoor theatres operated rain or shine.

Now, signs warn about the dangers of COVID-19.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images The Warwick Drive-In in Warwick, New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed drive-ins and other “low-risk” outdoor businesses to reopen on May 15 during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Warwick Drive-In in Warwick, New York, is operating at half its capacity to allow for social distancing between cars.

Admission to drive-in theatres cost around 25 cents in the 1930s.

Popperfoto/Getty Images A drive-in theatre in Los Angeles in the 1930s.

Hollingshead showed a British comedy called “Wives Beware” at the first drive-in.

Today, drive-in movie tickets usually cost around $US10.

Martin Meissner/AP A drive-in cinema in Essen, Germany, in 2020.

There are often discounts for children and seniors, or a flat price per car. The prices are lower than regular movie tickets, adding to the appeal even before the pandemic.

Concessions used to be brought to individual cars during screenings.

Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images A carhop in 1948.

Carhops served trays of food and drinks to guests in their cars.

During the pandemic, staff are giving out face masks, instead.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP via Getty Images A staff member distributes a protective face mask to drive-in theatre guests.

Face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.

Some drive-in theatres even featured full-service restaurants.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Concessions at Curtis Field.

The All-Weather Drive-In in Copiague, New York, was one of the largest drive-in theatres. In addition to 2,500 parking spots, it also featured a playground for kids and a full-service restaurant, according to History.com.

At drive-in theatres today, concessions can be purchased at a stand from a safe distance.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People order food at the concession stand at the Warwick Drive-In in 2020.

Signs remind movie-goers that face masks and social distancing practices are required.

In the heyday of drive-in movies, young couples enjoyed the privacy of watching a film from their car.

American Stock Archives/Getty Images A couple kissing in the front seat of a convertible car at a drive-in movie theatre in the 1940s.

It’s much easier to steal a kiss in a car than in a crowded movie theatre.

With face masks on, PDA becomes a little more difficult.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A couple waits for food at the concession stand at the Warwick Drive-In.

Coming up with safe date ideas during the pandemic can be challenging.

At their essence, drive-in movies haven’t changed that much.

Francis Miller/Getty Images A family watches a movie at a drive-in theatre.

They were a popular family-friendly activity.

Families can still enjoy films from the front seats of their cars.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images A family watches drive-in movie at the Bel Aire Diner in Queens in 2020.

With drive-in theatres operating at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing, the view of the screen is even better.

Their popularity waned as land costs increased and at-home movies became the norm, but they’re experiencing a renaissance in 2020.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images People watch a movie from inside their cars at the Whitestone Bridge Drive-in Movie Theatre in the Bronx in 1951.

There are now only 305 drive-in theatres left in the US.

Perhaps drive-in movies will remain a favourite even after it’s safe to return to regular indoor theatres.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP via Getty Images A drive-in movie screening in Bordeaux, France, in 2020.

It’s also possible that some movie theatres won’t survive the financial losses incurred during lockdown.

