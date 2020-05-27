THEN AND NOW: 16 photos that show how drive-in theatres are making a comeback

- Drive-in movies, once popular in the 1950s and ’60s, are making a comeback due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Many are operating at 50% capacity, giving out face masks, and enacting social distancing measures.
- Traditional indoor theatres are still shuttered during lockdown.
There used to be thousands of drive-in movie theatres across the US. Now, according to the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association, there are only 305 still in operation. But in 2020, business is booming.
A fixture of the 1950s and ’60s, drive-in movies have made a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic. Since outdoor spaces are generally less risky, and each group can remain in their own car, drive-in movies have been allowed to open while traditional indoor theatres are still shuttered.
Many aspects of the drive-in experience have changed since they first became popular decades ago. Here’s how drive-in movies have changed over the years.
A sales manager named Richard Hollingshead opened the first drive-in movie theatre in 1933.
After Hollingshead’s mother complained about uncomfortable theatre seats, he came up with the idea for a cozier movie-watching experience. He opened his first drive-in theatre in 1933.
With most regular movie theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, drive-in theatres are seeing a resurgence.
The coronavirus is primarily spread through person-to-person contact, putting large gatherings in places like traditional movie theatres on hold. But at drive-in theatres, it’s easier to practice social distancing.
In the old days, signs at drive-in theatres advertised movie showings.
The outdoor theatres operated rain or shine.
Now, signs warn about the dangers of COVID-19.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed drive-ins and other “low-risk” outdoor businesses to reopen on May 15 during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Warwick Drive-In in Warwick, New York, is operating at half its capacity to allow for social distancing between cars.
Admission to drive-in theatres cost around 25 cents in the 1930s.
Hollingshead showed a British comedy called “Wives Beware” at the first drive-in.
Today, drive-in movie tickets usually cost around $US10.
There are often discounts for children and seniors, or a flat price per car. The prices are lower than regular movie tickets, adding to the appeal even before the pandemic.
Concessions used to be brought to individual cars during screenings.
Carhops served trays of food and drinks to guests in their cars.
During the pandemic, staff are giving out face masks, instead.
Face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.
Some drive-in theatres even featured full-service restaurants.
The All-Weather Drive-In in Copiague, New York, was one of the largest drive-in theatres. In addition to 2,500 parking spots, it also featured a playground for kids and a full-service restaurant, according to History.com.
At drive-in theatres today, concessions can be purchased at a stand from a safe distance.
Signs remind movie-goers that face masks and social distancing practices are required.
In the heyday of drive-in movies, young couples enjoyed the privacy of watching a film from their car.
It’s much easier to steal a kiss in a car than in a crowded movie theatre.
With face masks on, PDA becomes a little more difficult.
Coming up with safe date ideas during the pandemic can be challenging.
At their essence, drive-in movies haven’t changed that much.
They were a popular family-friendly activity.
Families can still enjoy films from the front seats of their cars.
With drive-in theatres operating at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing, the view of the screen is even better.
Their popularity waned as land costs increased and at-home movies became the norm, but they’re experiencing a renaissance in 2020.
There are now only 305 drive-in theatres left in the US.
Perhaps drive-in movies will remain a favourite even after it’s safe to return to regular indoor theatres.
It’s also possible that some movie theatres won’t survive the financial losses incurred during lockdown.
